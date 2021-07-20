Innovation challenge for COVID-19 vaccination

It offers ₹2 lakh prize money for winning entries

Coimbatore Corporation and StartupTN, the nodal agency to nurture startups in Tamil Nadu, have launched an open innovation challenge on “Crowd Management for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive.”

Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, Mission Director for StartupTN, said startups could submit the solutions for the challenge by July 25 on www.startuptn.in

Crowd regulation for COVID-19 vaccination was a major challenge for the civic body as people wanted to book slots in person at the vaccination spot or through different digital platforms.

They also need the booking service available in Tamil. So, the solution should be an integrated system where those with digital literacy could book slots online, those who were not comfortable doing so could access the helpline number, and people could also walk in to a vaccination centre and take tokens.

Since it took time to issue tokens manually, there were crowds sometimes. The token should be generated and mapped to an individual through any authentication method.

It should also reduce the data entry work to generate COWIN certificate and eradicate manipulation of date for the second dose, she said.

The challenge offers ₹2 lakh as prize money for winning entries and Amazon Web Services credits worth $ 5000. For details, contact: support@startuptn.in