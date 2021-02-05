Injured wild boar dies

Coimbatore

05 February 2021 23:29 IST

A female wild boar that was roaming with an injury in its mouth died at Narasipuram within the Pooluvapatti forest range on Friday, officials from the Forest Department said. Estimated to be around two years old, the boar was found on Friday morning by a forest team that took it to a veterinary hospital in Narasipuram. Investigations revealed that it was roaming within the area for the past two days with a damaged lower jaw, the officials said. The boar died without responding to treatment in the afternoon.

Forest officials ruled out the possibility of a country-made bomb or avittukai exploding as the veterinarians observed that the injury was caused likely by a speeding vehicle. These explosives, generally used to kill crop-raiding boars, would have either caused grievous injuries or death had the boar bit into one, the officials said. Further details would be available upon completion of autopsy and a four-member team led by a Forester would monitor the locality, the officials said.

