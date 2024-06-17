Injured tiger trapped, released into wild after treatment in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

An injured tiger for which traps had been placed in Amaravathy Range in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve earlier this month was trapped on Saturday and released into the wild on Sunday by a forest team.

After trapping the tiger aged eight to nine years in one of the cages placed with bait, the carnivore was sedated and treated with concurrence of the Chief Wild Life Warden. The wound, according to the veterinary team, was external/superficial, and treated with medications. The tiger was kept under observation for four to five hours before its release.

After the tiger was filmed by camera traps moving with an injury earlier this month, the Forest Department placed cages. The department had ascertained that the injury had impeded the normal movements of the tiger. It had kept moving about in the forest area in Chinnar bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The department had increased the number of camera traps and deployed personnel across Amaravathy, Kozhumam and Vandaravu ranges.

After capture, the skin of the tiger was found to have been ripped by a rope. However, the injury was not severe enough to affect the capacity of the carnivore to carry out its normal hunting, Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tiruppur Division, Devendra Kumar Meena, said.

After sedating the tiger, the forest team had cut the rope from the back portion, and found the wound that was still moist to be superficial which didn’t affect the muscles.

Analgesics/inflammatory and anti-biotics were administered. The natural self-licking process was factored in among other good parameters to consider the tiger fit for release in the home range, Mr. Meena said.

The biological samples were taken for analysis. The tiger’s health was considered normal and it was kept in observation for five to six hours, before release about 100 meters away from water source. The tiger will be monitored by a team with the help of already placed camera traps.

