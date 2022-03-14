Injured peafowls rescued in Krishnagiri

Two peafowls were rescued by the Forest Department in two separate incidents in the district.

A peahen was sighted injured behind Avadhanapatty lake near Ponmalai by the locals. On information, the Forest Department rescued the peahen and brought it for treatment to the forest office campus. Similarly, a peacock was sighted injured in Thattakkal village. It was rescued and taken for treatment.

Both the birds are currently recovering and will be released into the forest upon clearance from the veterinarians, according to the Forest Department release.