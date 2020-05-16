Injured leopard found near Ooty’s Botanical Garden

Udhagamandalam

16 May 2020 11:12 IST

Forest Department officials have captured the animal, and taken it for treatment

A six-year-old male leopard was found injured near the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Saturday morning.

Forest Department officials said that the animal was found unable to move along the road, with an injury to its rear leg. They suspected that the animal could have been hit by a vehicle, or it could have suffered a fall.

Local residents informed the Forest Department about the leopard, and a team of Rapid Response Team personnel was dispatched to the spot. They captured the animal and took it to the local veterinary hospital for treatment.

K. Saravanakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nilgiris Division, said that the animal is being treated for its injuries.

District forest officer, Nilgiris Division, D. Guruswamy, said that the extent of the animal’s injury will be ascertained. “If we can treat it for its injuries, we can hold it till it fully recovers and think of re-release, but for now we are still trying to find out the nature of its injuries,” he said.