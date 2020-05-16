Coimbatore

Injured leopard found near Ooty’s Botanical Garden

The leopard’s leg is injured, officials said

The leopard’s leg is injured, officials said   | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Forest Department officials have captured the animal, and taken it for treatment

A six-year-old male leopard was found injured near the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Saturday morning.

Forest Department officials said that the animal was found unable to move along the road, with an injury to its rear leg. They suspected that the animal could have been hit by a vehicle, or it could have suffered a fall.

Local residents informed the Forest Department about the leopard, and a team of Rapid Response Team personnel was dispatched to the spot. They captured the animal and took it to the local veterinary hospital for treatment.

K. Saravanakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nilgiris Division, said that the animal is being treated for its injuries.

District forest officer, Nilgiris Division, D. Guruswamy, said that the extent of the animal’s injury will be ascertained. “If we can treat it for its injuries, we can hold it till it fully recovers and think of re-release, but for now we are still trying to find out the nature of its injuries,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 11:16:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/injured-leopard-found-near-ootys-botanical-garden/article31599159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY