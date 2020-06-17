Injured leopard dies

A female leopard that was rescued from a barbed wire fence of a private land near Sirumugai in Coimbatore on Sunday, died without responding to treatment on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by the Coimbatore Forest Division, the condition of the leopard deteriorated around 5.45 p.m. on Wednesday and it died at 6.10 p.m. in a Forest Department facility at Mettupalayam. Autopsy would be performed on Thursday morning, the statement added.
The Forest Department and veterinarians were mooting to shift the animal to Vandalur Zoo in Chennai for advanced treatment and care.
The carnivore, aged around 18 months, was rescued from the barbed wire fence of a private land at Mothepalayam village near Sirumugai on Sunday.
Injury
The leopard had a deep wound on its body close to forelimbs, reportedly after it got ensnared in a metal wire somewhere else a few days ago, before getting entrapped in the barbed wire fence of the private land, sources said.
