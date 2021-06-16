Injured jumbo captured in Gudalur

16 June 2021 23:50 IST

Two kumki elephants were deployed for the operation

The Forest Department on Wednesday captured a 30-year-old injured elephant in Gudalur.

The elephant, known as “Silver Monstra,” was injured a few years ago during a fight with another elephant. The elephant had received its name since it was regularly spotted around the Silver Cloud tea estate, and for his propensity to enjoy feasting on the Monstera deliciosa (swiss cheese) plants found in the area.

Forest department officials said that till date, the animal had no interaction with humans that had resulted in injuries or loss of life to people in the region. It had sustained the injury to its tail region a few years ago and was being given antibiotics orally.

However, the wound had become gradually bigger in recent months because of the animal rubbing the wound against hard surfaces, and veterinarians were of the opinion that the animal could only be treated only in captivity.

On Wednesday, two kumki elephants from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp were pressed into service to capture the elephant. The operation was overseen by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests I. Anwardeen and District Forest Officer, Gudalur division, Kommu Omkaram.

The kumkis were used to get close to the elephant and ropes were used to restrain its movement. Officials said that tranquilisers were not used on the animal as it was already weak.

Fading light, difficult terrain and rains in the region forced the officials to keep the elephant restrained with kumkis and veterinarians stationed to monitor his health through the night. The jumbo will be taken to the elephant camp at Theppakdu in a truck.

The elephant may be be kept in captivity for the rest of its life.