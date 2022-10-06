Injured Gray slender loris rescued near Coimbatore, gets treatment

The Forest Department on Thursday rescued a Gray slender loris (Loris iydekkerianus) from the limits of Karamadai forest range and started treatment for an injury it had on its right upper arm.

Forest Department officials said that the nocturnal animal, also one of the primate species found in India, was rescued from Velliangadu east beat of Karamadai forest range.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar tasked Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar to treat the injured primate. Karamadai forest range officer N. Divya and her team brought the slender loris to the veterinary centre at Velliangadu where it was given first aid.

“The animal has lost flesh and muscles of the right upper arm. Veins have also been cut. It appeared like the slender loris was attacked by a bird of prey or an animal like a wild cat,” said Dr. Sukumar. The slender loris was administered with glucose, vitamins and antibiotics. According to Dr. Sukumar, an X-ray imaging was done and the animal did not have any fracture. “The further course of the treatment will be decided based on its response to the treatment,” he said.

The slender loris was brought to the avian recuperation centre on the premises of the office of the District Forest Officer where it was kept under observation. The Gray slender loris is listed as ‘Near Threatened’ to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in its Red List of Threatened Species.