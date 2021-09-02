Injured gaur shifted to reserve forest for treatment

The injured gaur being cared for by the forest staff and veterinarians in Coonoor on Wednesday.

Udhagamandalam

02 September 2021 00:01 IST

An 8-year-old gaur that was found with a fracture to one of its legs in Coonoor town is being treated by the Forest Department for its injuries.

The gaur was found near the bus depot in Coonoor during the early hours of Wednesday, unable to move and lift itself from the ground.

Based on the instructions of the District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram, it was decided to transport the animal to a nearby reserve forest where it could be treated for its injuries.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris division), K. Saravanakumar, said that the animal was tranquillized and shifted to the Sims Park reserve forest.

“The animal seems to be quite healthy, keeping in mind the nature of its injuries. It is feeding and active at the moment, and we have shifted it to the reserve forest to keep it calm,” said Mr. Saravanakumar.

Forest veterinarians have been called to offer their suggestions as to what could be the best course of treatment to help heal the animal’s wounds and rehabilitate it back into the wild.

Forest department officials said that they did not know the cause of the injury to the animal, but speculated that it could have sustained injury due to a fight with another animal.

Survival rate

The survival rate of injured gaurs is exceptionally low in the Nilgiris, primarily due to the lack of a dedicated rescue and rehabilitation centre for wildlife in the Nilgiris.

Officials confirmed that another gaur that had broken its legs in a fall in Udhagamandalam in a separate incident a few months back had died from its injuries.