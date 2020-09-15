Injured elephant remains in interior forest

15 September 2020 22:42 IST

Efforts by the Forest Department to tranquillise and treat an injured wild elephant within the limits of Mettupalayam forest range were stalled as the ailing animal continued to remain in interior forest.

Officials with the Department said that the male elephant with multiple piercing wounds on its body was stationed at least five km away from the forest boundary on Tuesday.

I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle), said that the tusker aged around 25 was stationed at an elevated place named Thaneerpallam on the lower slopes of the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The area is rich in terms of the availability of water and fodder and the elephant did not move to other places. The official added that the elephant will be tranquillised only when it comes to a plain terrain.

Two kumkis - Suyambu and Venkatesh - from Chadivayal elephant camp and their handlers were camping near Nellithurai reserve forest area where the injured tusker was last spotted on September 12.

Though the elephant remained in interior forest, the field staff of the department were placing fruits stuffed with medicines for the animal based on the directions of veterinarians. Cameras were also placed in the forest to check whether the elephant was taking the fruits.