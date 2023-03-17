Injured elephant from Coimbatore shifted to ATR camp for treatment

March 17, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Friday captured and shifted an injured wild elephant, that has been straying into villages near Karamadai in Coimbatore district, to Varagaliar elephant camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) for treatment.

The decision to shift the ailing female elephant from Athimathaiyanur, near Karamadai, to Varagaliar was made as the elephant camp has a kraal (wooden enclosure) to treat the animal in confinement, a senior official said. A customised truck of the Forest Department laden with the injured elephant left Athimathaiyanur for Varagaliar on Friday evening.

Forest veterinary officer A. Sukumar and his team sedated the animal on a private land close to the forest at Athimathaiyanur on Friday morning and started treatment. It has been straying into villages in the locality for the past several days. With the assistance of kumki Chinnathambi from ATR, the female wild elephant with an injured mouth was restrained using ropes.

The veterinarian examined the mouth of the elephant, believed to be around 15 years old. The elephant is suspected to have suffered the injury after biting into a crude explosive, locally known as ‘avittukai’, which poachers use to hunt wild animals. According to the veterinarian, the elephant was unable to consume food for the past several days due to the mouth injury. Its tongue also had a cut.

The veterinarian administered vital medicines to the pachyderm and rehydrated the animal through its rectum. A shamiana was erected on the private land to protect the elephant from the scorching temperature.

Senior officials, including District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, camped at Athimathaiyanur from Friday morning and supervised the shifting of the elephant to Varagaliar in the evening.