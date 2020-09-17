Coimbatore

Injured elephant found dead

A male elephant, aged around 25, that has been roaming with multiple wounds, within the limits of Mettupalayam forest range, was found dead on Thursday evening.

Forest Department staff found the elephant lying immobile in an interior part of the forest range on the lower slopes of the Nilgirs.

The Forest Department personnel suspect that the elephant could have died of a fall from the slippery and sloppy terrain.

Apart from an injury on one of its forelegs, the elephant had piercing wounds on abdomen and shoulder, possibly suffered in the fight with another tusker.

The carcass of the elephant will be autopsied on Friday, said an official.

