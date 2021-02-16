Injured elephant calf dies in MTR

A three-month-old male elephant calf that was found injured and abandoned by its herd died shortly after being taken into the protection of the Forest Department in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday.

The forest department said that the elephant was found in the Kargudi range on Monday with a deep wound on its forehead. It was most likely abandoned by its herd.

The department took immediate efforts to treat the animal and attempted to reunite it with the herd. However, the animal died from its injuries on Monday evening.

A postmortem is set to be conducted on the remains of the elephant.