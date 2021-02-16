Coimbatore

Injured elephant calf dies in MTR

The elephant calf that was found injured in Kargudi range of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.  

A three-month-old male elephant calf that was found injured and abandoned by its herd died shortly after being taken into the protection of the Forest Department in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday.

The forest department said that the elephant was found in the Kargudi range on Monday with a deep wound on its forehead. It was most likely abandoned by its herd.

The department took immediate efforts to treat the animal and attempted to reunite it with the herd. However, the animal died from its injuries on Monday evening.

A postmortem is set to be conducted on the remains of the elephant.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 12:46:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/injured-elephant-calf-dies-in-mtr/article33846039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY