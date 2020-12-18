Injured Egyptian vulture rescued near Sulur

An injured Egyptian vulture (Neophron percnopterus), one of the nine vulture species found in India, was rescued by a Zoology student from a place near Sulur in Coimbatore district recently.
The sub-adult vulture, right wing of which had a fracture, was shifted to the aviary of the Forest Department in Coimbatore for care.
C. Vijayakumar, a third year BSc Zoology student of Kongunadu Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, rescued the injured vulture from Sri Kumaran Nagar at Pappampatti near Sulur on December 13.
He took the vulture to R. Venkitachalam, assistant professor with the Department of Zoology at Kongunadu College, who did his PhD on vultures.
“Egyptian vulture is an endangered species as per the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Its population has declined in India due to usage of Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) on cattle,” he said.
According to him, juvenile and sub-adults of Egyptian vulture are known for taking long flights from their preferred habitats.
The veterinary team of the Forest Department has taken an X-ray of the fractured wing to examine the injury and decide on the treatment.
