Injured barking deer rescued

A barking deer fawn that got injured after falling from a patch of forest above a small hillock overlooking a human settlement near Southwick here was rescued by local residents and the forest department on Wednesday.

Forest officials said that the fawn had fallen on top of a building and had injured itself.

As the deer was unable to flee into the surrounding forests, local residents managed to keep it safe and away from feral dogs. They then notified the forest staff, who rushed to the spot and took the animal into their care.

They then took the animal to veterinarians employed by the animal husbandry department, who provided first aid.

“As the animal seemed to be in good health, and recovered almost immediately after it was provided treatment, we decided that it would be best to release it,” said an official.

The animal was released into a patch of reserve forest surrounding Udhagamandalam town.

The staff also appealed to the public to notify them of any other rescues involving wildlife.