20 August 2020 22:41 IST

An initiative to preserve heritage trees in Tiruppur district, which was launched by Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan recently, has identified about five trees.

Titled “Ma Maram Potrudhum” (Praise the great tree), the initiative is a joint effort by multiple NGOs including Vetry, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) and Arulagam. Vetry, which is currently involved in the sapling plantation initiative “Vanathukkul Tiruppur” that had planted over eight lakh saplings in the district, will serve as the vehicle for this initiative, the NGO's Founder and President T.R. Sivaram said. “In the next 10 days, we expect to identify around 40 to 50 heritage trees [in Tiruppur district],” he said.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan termed this as an “Independence Day Initiative” in his tweet on Saturday, while announcing the launch. He urged the residents of Tiruppur district to contact 96291 13505 via WhatsApp to share the details of any “antique or historically significant trees” in their respective localities. “It is our duty to protect and document our special trees,” he said in the tweet.

On Tuesday, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan shared an image on Twitter of a palmyra tree on Kangeyam Road in Tiruppur Corporation limits, which is estimated to be at least 200 years old and was one of the first trees to be identified under the new initiative.

“Heritage trees are like our ancestors, just like our grandparents,” said founder of NGO Arulagam S. Bharathidasan. This initiative was conceived by him and was taken forward by RAAC, he noted. The initiative will not only focus on documentation of such heritage trees, but also on raising saplings of such rare trees in a nursery, Mr. Bharathidasan said.

RAAC secretary R. Raveendran said the initiative would be launched soon in Coimbatore district. Based on the information and photographs collected through this initiative, two coffee-table books – one each for Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts – would be prepared and launched by June 2021, he said.

Those who want to share the details of heritage trees in Tiruppur district may contact 96291 13505 via WhatsApp or email arulagamindia@gmail.com.