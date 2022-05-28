Initiative to place owl nesting boxes launched in Coimbatore

Collector G.S. Sameeran (right) placing the owl nesting box near the Singanallur Tank in the city on Friday.,

May 28, 2022 18:39 IST

As part of the celebrations to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity held at the Singanallur Tank, District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Friday launched an initiative to place nesting boxes for owls across the city.

The celebrations were organised by the Coimbatore Forest Division and the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) in collaboration with the Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) and Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education (CUBE).

A release said that the initiative is an effort towards conservation of owls, which occupy a significant position in the food chain and are unable to find nesting spots in cities due to rapid urbanisation.

Around 200 such nesting boxes for owls will be placed across the city in the next four months as part of this initiative, the release said. Along with Mr. Sameeran, District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, IFGTB Director C. Kunhikannan and CUBE member S. Chokkalingam were present at the event.

Senior scientist at SACON S. Babu said that owls are finding it difficult to find “suitable nesting platforms” in urban areas due to axing of trees and these nocturnal birds generally choose nesting and roosting spots near waterbodies and at trees with dense canopies. Barn owls and Indian eagle-owls generally feed on rodents, while spotted owls feed mostly on insects, hence playing a vital role in controlling pests in agricultural fields, he said.