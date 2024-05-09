Initiative launched to facilitate tourist movement within the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district police launched an initiative that facilitates tourist movement within the district to popular tourists spots using map linked to QR codes. The initiative, undertaken by the tourism wing of the Nilgiris district police was launched by the Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police, P. Sundaravadivel on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP told reporters pamphlets containing the QR codes would be distributed to tourists entering the district at multiple checkposts. When scanned, the QR codes will automatically synchronise with Google map to show tourists the quickest routes to multiple tourist locations.

The tourist spots which are shown through the map include the Karnataka Siri Horticulture Garden, The Ooty Lake and boat house, Pykara boat house, Doddabetta Peak, Rose Garden and the Government Botanical Garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officials said that each year, an estimated 10 lakh tourists visited the Nilgiris during the peak summer tourist season when events such as the Rose Show, Fruit Show and Flower Show were held. As an estimated 75% tourists used either their own vehicles or private modes of transport to reach Udhagamandalam, many instances of traffic jams occurred due to tourists not being able to navigate to their destinations as they were not familiar with the routes inside the town, the officials added.

This initiative aimed at assisting tourists in reaching their destinations quickly and efficiently. Mr. Sundaravadivel said that based on the orders of the Coimbatore DIG, additional police personnel from Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur would be posted in the Nilgiris during the summer festival season.

Along with Tamil Nadu Special Police, a combined total of over 600 police personnel would be on duty, with over 1,300 CCTV cameras also being used as part of the police’s surveillance net.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.