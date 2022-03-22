Initiative launched for menstrual equity

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO), reigning Miss Universe 2021 - Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, social impact agency DDB For Good, and humanitarian organisation Plan India have announced a coalition and social impact alliance to create a platform for menstrual equity.

A press release said the plan was to achieve menstrual equity for 50 lakh women and girls by 2025 in India through a pilot programme. Plan India would be the on-ground NGO partner. The endeavour would start in India as 62 % young women and girls did not have access to safe menstrual care.

Nearly 500 million individuals world-wide were experiencing period poverty and the coalition’s multi-million dollar fund-raising goal would be used to make measurable impact across several fronts: reducing the stigma and raising awareness, education, policy and access to sustainable resources and products for menstrual equity.

Arunachalam Muruganantham said “Gender equality can be achieved by bringing proper menstrual hygiene awareness among girls and women.”