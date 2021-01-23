Initial assessment of students begins at govt. schools

The initial learning level assessments of students of Class 10 and Plus-Two began at all the government schools in the district on Friday.

Of the total 403 schools, assessments through online at the hitech labs began at 186 government schools in batches of 20 students. There are 14,094 Class X and 9,122 Class XII students in these schools and the students began taking up the tests in all major subjects.

Teachers said 120 multiple-choice questions from all the subjects were given and students had to select the correct answers online. They said Class XII students were given video lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Class X students watched the lessons broadcast on Kalvi TV regularly. “All the students were wearing masks and personal distancing norms were followed during the assessments,” said a monitoring member at the District Educational Office.

Officials said the assessment was to check the knowledge they gained from the subjects when they studied from home. Marks would not be considered and assessment was to check the level of preparedness, said the officials. After two days of general counselling to students, teaching of lessons began in all the schools and the syllabus was expected to be completed on time, they added.