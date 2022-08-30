Infrastructure fund available for affordable housing projects in Coimbatore

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
August 30, 2022 21:18 IST

The Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation is focusing on tier-two cities in the State to fund affordable housing projects.

Gugan Ilango, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore, said the Corporation had a meeting with CREDAI members here on Monday. The Corporation, which was a quasi government body and had a corpus of nearly ₹1,200 crore, was mostly focused in Chennai. It wanted to expand to tier-two cities such as Coimbatore.

Promoters of affordable housing projects (residential units of less than 900 sq.ft each and ₹45 lakh) need to bring in just 25 % of the project cost, which could be even the land cost, and this was a major advantage, Mr. Ilango said. Almost 20% of the CREDAI members in Coimbatore were into affordable housing. The Corporation also funded working women hostel projects and workers hostels/housing units. It was exploring opportunities in different verticals, he said.

