Coimbatore

Infrastructure fund available for affordable housing projects in Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation is focusing on tier-two cities in the State to fund affordable housing projects.

Gugan Ilango, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore, said the Corporation had a meeting with CREDAI members here on Monday. The Corporation, which was a quasi government body and had a corpus of nearly ₹1,200 crore, was mostly focused in Chennai. It wanted to expand to tier-two cities such as Coimbatore.

Promoters of affordable housing projects (residential units of less than 900 sq.ft each and ₹45 lakh) need to bring in just 25 % of the project cost, which could be even the land cost, and this was a major advantage, Mr. Ilango said. Almost 20% of the CREDAI members in Coimbatore were into affordable housing. The Corporation also funded working women hostel projects and workers hostels/housing units. It was exploring opportunities in different verticals, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
housing and urban planning
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2022 9:19:34 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/infrastructure-fund-available-for-affordable-housing-projects-in-coimbatore/article65830156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY