‘Infrastructure facilities being readied simultaneously’

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said that infrastructure facilities is being readied simultaneously and at present there is no requirement for new oxygen plants here.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Subramanian said works are progressing to provide oxygen to patients through oxygen concentrators. “In view of third wave, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered setting up of oxygen plants at additional places. He has also ordered setting up of of small oxygen plants at 142 places that would support 20-50 patients. Larger plants would be set up at the Nilgiris and Virudhunagar at cost of ₹80 lakh,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian said that of the 1,081 beds at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, 776 beds have oxygen facilities, and 100 oxygen concentrators would be sent to the district to provide oxygen supply to remaining 305 beds.

The Minister said that an additional 100-bed Siddha based treatment centre would be set up in the district. The 500-bed COVID-19 treatment centre with oxygen facilities at Salem Steel Plant is expected to be ready by May 25, he said.

Mr. Subramanian said that oxygen supply would be brought from Salem Steel Plant for the beds.