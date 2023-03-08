HamberMenu
Infrastructure development works in Hosur inspected

March 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Deepak Jacob inspecting the site of the new bus stand at Bathalapalli in Hosur.

Collector Deepak Jacob inspecting the site of the new bus stand at Bathalapalli in Hosur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Krishnagiri District Collector Deepak Jacob on Wednesday inspected infrastructure development works currently under way as part of the Master Plan development for Hosur.

Among the works the Collector inspected were Ramanayakkan lake development entailing beautification works, including the old park of Ramanayakkan lake, the walkers’ track, and its yoga centre, at an estimated cost of ₹23.42 lakh. The officials were instructed to ensure maintenance and sanitation of the park.

The Collector also inspected the works on the new bus stand to be spread over 10 acres at Bathalapalli at a cost of ₹30 crore.  The new bus stand under construction envisions arrival and departure gateways, waiting area, shopping stalls, drinking water facilities and toilets. He also interacted with the engineers on the works.

Earlier, he reviewed the progress of an IT park under development through ELCOT at Sennachandiram.  Later, the Collector visited the International Flower Auction Centre constructed at a cost of ₹20.20 crore and under operation with a 2,000 mt cold storage facility

Sub-Collector of Hosur R. Saranya and Hosur Corporation Commissioner T. Sneha were present during the inspections.

