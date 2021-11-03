Coimbatore

‘Inform police about absence during holidays’

In the wake of continuing housebreaks in urban and rural areas, the police have appealed to people to inform them about long absence from homes during Deepavali holidays.

Residents can inform Coimbatore City Police at 94981-81213 (control room) and 81900-00100 (WhatsApp). Coimbatore District (Rural) Police can be reached at 94981-81212 (control room) and 77081-00100 (WhatsApp).

In case of emergencies, the public can dial 100. Rural Police said that residents could also share the information about their locked houses via SaKo (Safe Kovai) mobile application. Based on the alerts received, each police station would check locked houses in its limits during patrols.


