‘Inform authorities on visitors’

The district administration in Erode has asked the public to alert officials if they have visitors from foreign countries or other States.

Collector C. Kathiravan said various steps were taken in the district to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and currently there were no new positive cases. However, the caution was being issued to ensure there was no spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from neighbouring States.

The public should inform government hospitals, police stations or the Tahsildar’s office of visitors to their family or in the neighbourhood, offices and industries, he said.

Public could also contact the control room at 0424-2260211, toll free number 1077 and WhatsApp number 96773-97600, he said.