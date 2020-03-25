‘Inform authorities about people from outstations’

In the wake of concerns over the free movement people, who returned from outstations over the weekend, in Eriyur, the public have been urged to alert the authorities of such arrivals in their respective panchayats.

A steady stream workforce, employed in Maharashtra and Kerala, had returned during the weekend ahead of the nation-wide curfew.

However, these went undetected and unmonitored with the focus on those with foreign travel history.

After Maharashtra and Kerala reporting over 100 COVID-19 positive cases, the public are encouraged to reach out to the district administration’s control room on its toll free number 1077, or over whatsapp on 8903891077.

They can also contact the Health department’s toll free number 104.

Monitoring officers

The district administration has designated the following officials as monitoring officers for COVID-19 control measures in the district: Dharmapuri: M.Vadivelan, BDO (7402606955); and Kalaiselvi (7402606956) for Nallampalli, M.Shakeela (7402606958) and M.Surulinathan (7402606957) for Eriyur, Kalpana (8248212554) and Neelamegam (7402742312) for Pennagaram, G.Sathishkumar (7402904617) and Mohanasundaram (7402904616); and monitoring officer Ravichandran (7402606960); for Harur, P.Senthil Kumar (7402606962); and Mahalingam (7402606961); for Morappur, Danapal (7402606964) and R.Vimalan(7402606963); for Kadathur, Dhanalakshmi (7402904630) and T.Selvan (9445860109); and Illayaraja (7402904636); for Paapireddypatty, K.Ranganathan (7402606965); and officers incharge are V.Srinivasan (8778203562); K.Kalidasan (9944603926); C.Sanjeevan (8248508038); R.Ramani (7402904647); for Karimangalam, Meena (7402606969); and Ravi (7402606970); for Palacodde, Anbalagan (7402606968); and U.Gowri (7402606967).