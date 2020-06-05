Inform about returnees: Collector

District Collector K. Megraj has asked the public to inform the district administration of persons in their neighbourhood who had come into the district from other districts, States or foreign countries. The information could be provided on phone number 8220402437 or helpline number 1077.

Mr. Megraj said in a press release on Friday that 14 check-posts had been set up in the district and quarantine facilities had been arranged for such persons. Mr. Megraj said the administration had learnt that some persons had entered the district through some lanes, bypassing the check-posts on the highways.