Inflow into Mettur dam up; water level crosses 100-feet mark

It has increased to 50, 576 cusecs on Tuesday; people living near rivers alerted

Hogenakkal recorded an inflow of 1,05,000 cusecs of water as of Tuesday morning as Cauvery was in spate. The water level steadily increased from 45,000 cusecs on Monday and crossed 1,00,000 at dawn.

The rocky terrain of Hogenakkal was submerged and the main water falls was lost in the flooded river. Hogenakkal was marked off limits for tourists on Sunday last by the district administration.

The inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 50,576 cusecs on Tuesday and officials from the Water Resources Department were expecting one lakh cusecs of water to reach the Mettur dam by Tuesday night.

Following a heavy downpour in Karnataka, the dams in that State were nearing their capacity. As a precautionary measure, one lakh cusecs of water was being released into the Cauvery river. Due to this, the inflow into Mettur dam started to increase from Monday morning. The inflow was 8,101 cusecs in the morning, and at 4 p.m., it increased to 13,147 cusecs. At night, it increased to 19,181 cusecs.

As a result, water level in the dam crossed the 100-feet mark at 4.30 a.m on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 100.44 feet against its capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 65,413 mcft. The water discharge into the Cauvery river was maintained at 15,000 cusecs.

“We alerted people living near the riverside and have asked them not to bathe in the river. Based on the delta’s demand, water discharged from the dam would be increased,” a WRD official said.