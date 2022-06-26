Inflow into Mettur drops

The inflow into the Mettur dam was reduced to 3,484 cusecs on Sunday.

The water level in the dam stood at 107.17 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 74,446 mfct. The inflow into the dam reduced to 3,484 cusecs against Saturday’s inflow of 5,230 cusecs.

The water discharged into Cauvery river continued at 12,000 cusecs. The Public Works Department (PWD) said as rain in catchment areas came down, inflow into the dam is impacted.