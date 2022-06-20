Inflow into Mettur dam drops

The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 8,268 cusecs on Monday.

The water level in the dam stood at 109.62 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 77,871 mcft.

The inflow into the dam was reduced to 8,268 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 10,212 cusecs. The water discharge into the Cauvery river is continued at 12,000 cusecs.