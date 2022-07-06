Inflow increases at Mettur dam

The inflow at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased from 2,049 cusecs on Tuesday to 2,108 cusecs on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 100.95 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. About 12,000 cusecs of water continue to be discharged into River Cauvery for Delta irrigation. The storage was 66.07 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.

Meanwhile, water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 83.53 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 5,654 cusecs compared to the inflow of 6,889 cusecs on Tuesday. The discharge was 700 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 17.63 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft