Inflow to Mettur dam increases

June 03, 2022 13:55 IST

The inflow for the Mettur dam increased to 3,599 cusecs of water on Friday, June 3, 2022.

The water level at the dam stood at 115.38 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 86,293 mcft. The inflow for the dam increased to 3,599 cusecs of water from Thursday’s inflow of 2,249 cusecs of water.

The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river for irrigation in the delta region continued as 8,000 cusecs of water. The Public Works Department officials told The Hindu that due to rain in catchment areas of the dam, the inflow was increased.