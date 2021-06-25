Inflow to Mettur dam increases

Water level stands at 88.98 ft

The inflow to Mettur dam increased from Wednesday following rains in the catchment areas of the dam and discharge from Kabini and KRS dams in Karnataka.

According to the Public Works Department officials, the water level at the dam on Friday was 88.98 ft against a total scale of 120 ft. The stored capacity was 51,493 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 8,035 cusecs.

The discharge from the dam to River Cauvery was 10,000 cusecs. While the dam received an inflow of 2,376 cusecs on Wednesday, it increased to 7,492 cusecs on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin raised the shutters of the dam for Kuruvai cultivation in delta region on June 12 this year.

According to officials, 10,000 cusecs would be released during the month of June and it would be gradually increased to 16,000 cusecs in July. In the month of August, 18,000 cusecs would be released based on requirement from farmers. About 5,22,000 acres of land would benefit from the water discharge.

In 2020, on the corresponding day, the water level at the dam was 94.33 ft and the stored capacity was 57,741 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 1,435 cusecs of water.