Inflow to Mettur dam increases

SALEM

11 October 2020 23:33 IST

The inflow to Mettur dam increased on Sunday. Officials from the Public Works Department said water level at the dam was 98.5 ft against the full reservoir level of 120ft. The storage was 62,915 tmcft and the inflow was 24,036 cusecs. The discharge through Cauvery river was maintained at 16,000 cusecs while 900 cusecs was released through East-West canal. An average rainfall of 1.4 mm was recorded in Salem on Sunday.

