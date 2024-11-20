ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow over 9,000 cusecs in Mettur

Published - November 20, 2024 07:05 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at over 9,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

An official at the Water Resources Department said at 8 a.m., the inflow was 9,269 cusecs while the outflow stood at 1,500 cusecs in River Cauvery and 500 cusecs in the East and West canals. The water level stood at 107.91 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 75.47 tmc ft as against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.

Meanwhile, the water level in Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 97.22 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 1,862 cusecs while the discharge was 1,800 cusecs in the Lower Bhavani Project canal. The storage was 26.60 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

