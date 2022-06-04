Inflow into Mettur reduces

Salem The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 3,420 cusecs on Saturday.

Water level in the dam stood at 115.10 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 85,869 mcft. The inflow reduced to 3,420 cusecs from the Friday’s inflow of 3,599 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river for irrigation in the delta region continued to be 8,000 cusecs.