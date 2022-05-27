Inflow into Mettur reduces
The inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 8,058 cusecs on Friday.
According to officials from the Public Works Department, at 8 a.m, the water level in the dam increased to 118.11 ft from 118.09 ft on Thursday. The water level is just two feet away from attaining the full reservoir level.
The stored capacity of water in the dam was 90,487 cusecs and the dam received an inflow of 8,058 cusecs of water. The inflow slightly dropped from 8,464 cusecs of water on Thursday. The discharge from the dam was maintained at 10,000 cusecs.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.