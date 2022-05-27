Inflow into Mettur reduces

The inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 8,058 cusecs on Friday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, at 8 a.m, the water level in the dam increased to 118.11 ft from 118.09 ft on Thursday. The water level is just two feet away from attaining the full reservoir level.

The stored capacity of water in the dam was 90,487 cusecs and the dam received an inflow of 8,058 cusecs of water. The inflow slightly dropped from 8,464 cusecs of water on Thursday. The discharge from the dam was maintained at 10,000 cusecs.