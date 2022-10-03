Inflow into Mettur increases

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur goes up to 17,777 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at 118.68 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 91.38 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC.

At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam reduced to 13,910 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 16,484 cusecs. But at 4 p.m., inflow increased to 17,777 cusecs. The water discharged into the River Cauvery and for canal irrigation is maintained at 15,000 cusecs and 900 cusecs respectively..