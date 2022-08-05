Inflow into Mettur in Erode reduced

August 05, 2022 19:08 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 1.81 lakh cusecs on Friday.

At 8 a.m., the dam water level stood at its capacity of 120 feet for the 21st consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc. The inflow into the dam was reduced to two lakh cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 2.10 lakh cusecs. At 12 noon, the inflow was reduced further to 1.81 lakh cusecs and at 4 p.m., the inflow remained same.

The water discharged into the River Cauvery was also reduced to 1.80 lakh cusecs, including 1.57 lakh cusecs through 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs discharged through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal was maintained at 400 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said as rain in the catchment areas got reduced, the inflow into the dam also came down. At 4 p.m., the inflow at Biligundulu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border reduced to 1.70 lakh cusecs. So, the inflow into Mettur dam would reduce further, they said.