Inflow into Mettur Dam increases

Inflow into Mettur dam increased to 10,212 cusecs on Sunday.

Water level in the dam stood at 109.89 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 78,253 tmcft. Inflow into the dam increased to 10,212 cusecs from the Saturday’s 5,894 cusecs. Discharge from the dam into Cauvery river was reduced to 12,000 cusecs from 15,000 cusecs. Public Works Department officials said the inflow increased owing to continuous rain in catchment areas. Based on delta demand, the discharge was reduced.