Inflow into Mettur Dam increased

The inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 8,010 cusecs on Monday, according to the officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD). At 8 a.m., the dam’s water level stood at 98 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 62,278 Mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 8,010 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 3,149 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery river was maintained at 12,000 cusecs. Officials attached to WRD said on Monday morning, 71,000 cusecs of water was released from the dams in Karnataka, including 48,000 cusecs from KRS Dam and 23,000 cusecs of water released from Kabini dam. In the afternoon, it increased to 80,000 cusecs. .