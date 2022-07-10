Inflow into Mettur dam increased to 3,149 cusecs on Sunday. Water level in the dam stood at 98.29 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 62,647 tmcft. The inflow on Saturday was 2,141 cusecs. Water discharged into Cauvery river was maintained at 12,000 cusecs. Officials of the Water Resources Department said on Saturday that 23,500 cusecs was released from the dams in Karnataka. The released water would reach Mettur dam by July 13.