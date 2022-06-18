Inflow into Mettur Dam increased
The inflow into Mettur dam increased to 5,894 cusecs on Saturday.
Water level in the dam stood at 110.20 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 78,694 mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 5,894 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 5,661 cusecs. The water discharged from the dam into the Cauvery river continued at 15,000 cusecs.
