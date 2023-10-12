Inflow into Mettur dam touches 18,974 cusecs; officials say it is temporary

October 12, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 18,974 cusecs on Thursday evening.

On Thursday at 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam increased to 9,345 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 2,528 cusecs. In the evening, it further increased to 18,974 cusecs. The dam’s water level stood at 34.30 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 9.34 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking water purposes continued at 500 cusecs.

Due to continuous rain in catchment areas, the inflow into the dam increased. In two days, the dam water increased by 2.40 feet (on Tuesday, the dam level was 30.90 feet).

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that out of 18,974 cusecs, around 11, 000 cusecs was coming through Biligundlu, and the remaining was rainwater pouring into catchment areas. “It is a temporary increase. In one or two days, the inflow will drastically reduce,” an official said.