Inflow into Mettur dam stays at 1.95 lakh cusecs; people shifted to camps in Namakkal

| Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The inflow into Mettur dam remained at 1.95 lakh cusecs on Monday. Due to flooding in the Cauvery, 200 families were shifted to camps in Namakkal district.

The dam’s water level and storage stood at their full capacity of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. The inflow into the dam, which was 1.95 lakh cusecs at 8 a.m., remained at the same level at 4 p.m. The water discharged into the Cauvery was also maintained at 1.95 lakh cusecs, including 1,73,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, the discharge was maintained at 200 cusecs.

As 1.95 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the dam, more than 100 houses in Komarapalayam Taluk in Namakkal district were surrounded by floodwater. The district administration shifted 600 people, including 226 men, 259 women and 115 children, to five camps. Food and basic amenities were provided to them.

In a statement, Namakkal Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi said 36 members of the State Disaster Response Force were deployed as a precautionary measure. Likewise, police personnel from Komarapalayam, Pallipalayam, Molasi, Jedarpalayam, Velur and Mohanur stations will monitor the situation 24 hours a day. People living near the river bank and in need of help could call the police control room at 04286-280007 and 94981-81216, the SP added.