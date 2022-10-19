Inflow into Mettur dam remains at 65,000 cusecs

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continues to be at 65,000 cusecs while the same quantum of water is discharged into Cauvery river here on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its maximum reservoir level of 93.470 feet while the storage was also at its maximum capacity of 120 tmc. While 21,500 cusecs of surplus water is being discharged through the power house, 43,500 cusecs was discharged through the 16-vent Ellis saddle surplus sluices. About 200 cusecs is being discharged through the East-West bank canal for irrigation.

Meanwhile, the water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani dam continues to be maintained at 102 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 5,100 cusecs while the discharge was 1,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 3,800 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.