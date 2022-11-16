Inflow into Mettur dam remains at 21,700 cusecs

November 16, 2022 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - SALEM

The Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur remains steady at 21,700 cusecs on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet while the storage was also at its maximum capacity of 93.47 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft). The entire quantum of inflow was discharged into Cauvery River through the power house

Meanwhile, the water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani dam in Erode district stood at 104.30 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 2,500 cusecs while the discharge was 2,000 into the Lower Bhavani Project canal and 500 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 32.210 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.