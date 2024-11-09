Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 9,149 cusecs on Saturday. The dam’s water level stood at 106.59 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 73.64 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam reduced to 9,149 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 9,466 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation reduced to 8,000 cusecs from 10,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged from the dam continued at 600 cusecs.

